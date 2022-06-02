The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Neuroscientists demonstrate flexibility of innate behavior

Some behaviours that are crucial to survival appear to be hard-wired, meaning that they occur without previous experience. For example, many prey organisms naturally know how to escape to safety from perceived threats. However, it is also important for an organism to learn about the world and adapt to its ever-changing circumstances. How does the nervous system enact such flexible decisions over a lifetime?

