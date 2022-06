Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 18:53 Hits: 1

In our progress roundup, volunteers are cleaning up river trash by the ton, and others are making something useful out of the waste left by fishers cleaning their catch.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2022/0601/Beach-and-river-cleanups-Strange-finds-and-fish-fertilizer-for-sale?icid=rss