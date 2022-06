Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 18:28 Hits: 1

The 'use-by' and 'best-by' dates printed on milk cartons and gallon jugs may soon become a thing of the past, giving way to more accurate and informative QR codes. A new study finds that consumers will use the QR codes -- to better depict how long the milk is drinkable and create substantially less agricultural and food waste.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220601142830.htm