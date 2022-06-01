Scientists developing the axolotl as a model for regeneration

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Scientists are working toward establishing the Mexican salamander, or axolotl, as a laboratory model for the study of regeneration. With the ability to regenerate almost any body part, the axolotl is nature's champion of regeneration. The development of new tools to work with the axolotl is elevating it to the level of established research models and positioning the community of scientists who work with it for exponential growth.

