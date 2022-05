Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 13:56 Hits: 1

USC researchers have found a correlation between tsunami severity and the width of the outer wedge -- the area between the continental shelf and deep trenches where large tsunamis emerge -- that helps explain how underwater seismic events generate large tsunamis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526095600.htm