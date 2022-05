Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 18:15 Hits: 1

An entirely new class of super-reactive chemical compounds has been discovered under atmospheric conditions. Researchers have documented the formation of so-called trioxides -- an extremely oxidizing chemical compound that likely affects both human health and our global climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526141541.htm