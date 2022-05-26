Researchers aim X-rays at century-old plant secretions for insight into Aboriginal Australian cultural heritage

Articles

For tens of thousands of years, Aboriginal Australians have created some of the world's most striking artworks. Today their work continues long lines of ancestral traditions, stories of the past and connections to current cultural landscapes, which is why researchers are keen on better understanding and preserving the cultural heritage within. By revealing the chemistry of plant secretions, or exudates, recent studies build a basis for better understanding and conserving art and tools made with plant materials.

