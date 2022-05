Articles

Category: Climate Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022

At this weekend’s Indy 500, fans can buy T-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles. They’re one of the many initiatives – along with renewable tires – contributing to the goal of holding carbon-neutral races by 2050.

