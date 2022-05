Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 18:15 Hits: 0

A synthesized antibiotic derived from computer models of bacterial gene products appears to neutralize even drug-resistant bacteria. The compound, named cilagicin, works well in mice and employs a novel mechanism to attack MRSA, C. diff, and several other deadly pathogens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526141531.htm