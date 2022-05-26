Tip Widget Turns Your Website into a Water Saver!

Articles

Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022

Our Tip Widget is easy, and free!

Water – Use It Wisely has developed a Conservation Tip Widget! This handy piece of code will turn your website into an everyday water saver. We’ve created ten rotating water-saving tips with fun designs and graphics. Each has a helpful reminder on how to save water in and around your home and will link to our 100+ tips online.

As we always say, just copy and paste to reduce water waste! Embed the HTML code in your website and a new water-saving “tip” will be displayed on your website daily, just like it is below. Our Conservation Tip Widget is an easy and free way to show your support for water conservation. Turn your website into an everyday water saver!

Instructions:

Visit https://wateruseitwisely.com/website-widget/ Cut and paste the code into your website HTML. Insert the code into the HTML of your website. Voila! You are a water saver!

Visit Waterusitwisely.com/100-ways-to-conserve for water-saving tips!

Want to do more to conserve with us?

We will also share our logo for you to add to your website. Visit out Logo Download page.

