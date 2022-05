Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 16:43 Hits: 1

In 2021, nine schoolgirls sued the Ecuadorean government, saying the use of flares by oil companies in the Amazon violated their constitutional right to a healthy environment. They won their case, but a year later, they’re still fighting to protect their community.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0525/How-nine-schoolgirls-stood-up-for-Ecuador-s-Amazon-and-won?icid=rss