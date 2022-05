Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 15:55 Hits: 3

An international research team has developed tiny particles that measure the oxygen concentration in their surroundings. In this way, they can track fluid flow and oxygen content at the same time -- exciting prospects for many fields of research, from biology to physics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220523115507.htm