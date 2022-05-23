The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Monitoring the 'journey' of microplastics through the intestine of a living organism

A UAB research team has managed to track the behaviour of microplastics during their 'journey' through the intestinal tract of a living organism and illustrate what happens along the way. The study, carried out on Drosophila melanogaster using electron microscopy equipment developed by the researchers themselves, represents a significant step towards a more precise analysis of the health risks of being exposed to these pollutants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220523102247.htm

