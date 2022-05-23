Small adaptations, major effect: Researchers study potential of future public transportation

Articles

Being mobile individually, at any time -- without owning a car: To facilitate this, public transportation authorities cooperate with service providers for new forms of mobility such as bicycle sharing, car sharing, or ridepooling. Researchers have studied how publicly available mobility options in the Karlsruhe region in the future can optimally fulfill the citizens' needs. The result: Widespread availability of pooling and sharing services and improved public transportation will profit both -- and reduce car traffic.

