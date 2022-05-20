The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Light pollution can disorient monarch butterflies

Biologists say nighttime light pollution can interfere with the remarkable navigational abilities of monarchs, which travel as far as Canada to Mexico and back during their multi-generational migration. Researchers found that butterflies roosting at night near artificial illumination such as a porch or streetlight can become disoriented the next day because the light interferes with their circadian rhythms. Artificial light can impede the molecular processes responsible for the butterfly's remarkable navigational ability and trigger the butterfly to take wing when it should be resting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220520144656.htm

