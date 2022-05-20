PFAS chemicals do not last forever

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 18:47 Hits: 0

Once dubbed 'forever chemicals,' per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, might be in the market for a new nickname. Adding iodide to a water treatment reactor that uses ultraviolet (UV) light and sulfite destroys up to 90% of carbon-fluorine atoms in PFAS forever chemicals in just a few hours, reports a new study led by environmental engineers. The addition of iodide accelerates the speed of the reaction up to four times, saving energy and chemicals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220520144703.htm