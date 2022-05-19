The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch dolphins line up to self-medicate skin ailments at coral 'clinics'

If a human comes down with a rash, they might go to the doctor and come away with some ointment to put on it. Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins get skin conditions, too, but they come about their medication by queuing up nose-to-tail to rub themselves against corals. Researchers now show that these corals have medicinal properties, suggesting that the dolphins are using the marine invertebrates to medicate skin conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220519115317.htm

