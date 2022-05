Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 20:06 Hits: 2

A research team has combined two emerging imaging technologies to better view a wide range of biomolecules, including proteins, lipids and DNA, at the nanoscale. Their technique brings together expansion microscopy and stimulated Raman scattering microscopy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220518160621.htm