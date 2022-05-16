The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amazon deforestation threatens newly discovered fish species in Brazil

Researchers have discovered and described two new species of Amazonian fish -- one with striking red-orange fins and the other so small it is technically considered a miniature fish species. Both species inhabit waters located at the bleeding edge of human encroachment into the Amazon rainforest roughly 25 miles north of the Brazilian city of Apuí. The study's authors said that ongoing deforestation in the region places these roughly inch-long fish, part of a group known colloquially as the South American darters, in imminent danger of extinction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220516123956.htm

