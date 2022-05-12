The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massive single-cell atlas across human tissues highlights cell types where disease genes are active

Genetic studies have revealed many genes linked to both common and rare disease, but to understand how those genes bring about disease and use those insights to help develop therapies, scientists need to know where they are active in the body. Now researchers have developed a robust experimental pipeline that can profile many more cell types from more tissues than can be studied with other techniques, as well as machine learning methods to put this data together and query the resulting map, or atlas.

