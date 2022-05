Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 15:44 Hits: 1

Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe spent a year retrieving 25,000 pounds of trash from off its shores and sorting it by type and location. It’s a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants found in its waters.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0513/Buried-treasure-Divers-surface-trash-and-data-at-Lake-Tahoe?icid=rss