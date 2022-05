Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 18:51 Hits: 1

In rural Georgia, building a better future can be hard to define – much less agree on – even when 7,500 good jobs are on the line. What’s the right balance between conservation and progress?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/0511/Can-country-living-and-a-new-EV-plant-coexist-Some-Georgians-say-no?icid=rss