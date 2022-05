Articles

Much of what scientists think about soil metabolism may be wrong. New evidence suggests that microbes in different soils use different biochemical pathways to process nutrients, respire, and grow. The study upends long-held assumptions in the field of soil ecology and calls for more investigation and higher-resolution methods to be applied to what has been a black box for the field.

