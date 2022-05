Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 18:37 Hits: 4

Researchers have been able to study the surface of a copper-zinc catalyst when carbon dioxide is reduced to methanol. A better knowledge of the catalytic process and the possibility of finding even more efficient materials opens the door for a green transition in the chemical industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220505143717.htm