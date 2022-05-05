Newly proposed search strategies improve computational cost of the bicycle-sharing problem

Articles

Bicycle sharing is an attractive zero-carbon transportation option for a world that is being increasingly disrupted by climate change. But bikes need to be restored at bike ports every now and then. Calculating the optimal way to restore bicycles is time consuming and computationally expensive. Recently, researchers have built upon their previous optimization algorithm to propose two strategies to reduce computational costs while maintaining the performance of the algorithm.

