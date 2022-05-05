Only 10 vaquita porpoises survive, but species may not be doomed, scientists say

Articles

The world's smallest marine mammal -- the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, which lives only in Mexico's Sea of Cortez -- is believed to have only 10 living members, if that, of the species. The vaquita is widely thought to be on the verge of extinction, but a new scientific analysis by a team of biologists concludes the species remains relatively healthy and can survive -- if the illegal use of 'gillnet' fishing ceases promptly.

