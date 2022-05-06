The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Stressed' cells offer clues to eliminating build-up of toxic proteins in dementia

It's often said that a little stress can be good for you. Now scientists have shown that the same may be true for cells, uncovering a newly-discovered mechanism that might help prevent the build-up of tangles of proteins commonly seen in dementia. Scientists have identified a new mechanism that appears to reverse the build-up of aggregates, not by eliminating them completely, but rather by 'refolding' them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220506102618.htm

