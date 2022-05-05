The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Why hungry worms take risks

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Whether it's making rash decisions or feeling grumpy, hunger can make us think and act differently -- 'hangry,' even. But little is known about how hunger signals in the gut communicate with the brain to change behavior. Now, scientists are using worms as a model to examine the molecular underpinnings and help explain how hunger makes an organism sacrifice comfort and make risky decisions to get a meal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220505143729.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version