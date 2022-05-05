The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cell division in moss and animals more similar than previously thought

Category: Climate Hits: 2

For a new plant to grow from a seed, cells need to divide numerous times. Daughter cells can each take on different tasks and sometimes vary in size. How plants determine the plane of cell division in this process, known as mitosis, is currently being researched. Working with Physcomitrella -- a moss plant, they have now identified how the mitotic apparatus is localized in the plant cell: "Using moss cells we were able to observe an unexpected process that is important for the position of the cell division site in plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220505150343.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version