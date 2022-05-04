Children's products labeled water- or stain-resistant may contain PFAS

Articles

Category: Climate

Seems like kids are always getting into something, so products marketed toward them often claim to repel liquids. Some items contain potentially harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to accomplish this feat, but companies aren't required to disclose these 'forever chemicals' on labels. Now, researchers show that some children's products advertised as water- or stain-resistant contain PFAS, even items labeled 'green' or 'nontoxic.'

