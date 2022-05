Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 17:56 Hits: 0

A study provides the first published in-depth description of the anti-cancer activity of capsaicin sustained release formulations. Capsaicin is naturally found in chili peppers and is the agent that provides the hot and spicy taste when eating chili peppers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504135629.htm