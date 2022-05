Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:45 Hits: 0

A study of two powerful earthquakes in adjacent areas off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021 shows a connection between the two. It also suggests they may be a part of an 80-year rupture cascade along the fault.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220504144514.htm