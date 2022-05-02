The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

As climate shifts, species will need to relocate, and people may have to help them

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Climate change is already affecting plants and animals worldwide and is a growing threat to biodiversity, adding a new layer to the existing challenges of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and overexploitation. A new study surveyed the recommendations of scientists for managing biodiversity in the face of climate change, providing a summary of practical guidance and identifying areas in need of further research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220502120434.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version