New details behind the body's response to tuberculosis could lead to a more effective vaccine

In a person with active tuberculosis, immune activity can promote bacterial clearance, but in some situations, bacteria persist and grow. New research in an animal model of tuberculosis reveals which cellular and molecular features are associated with these different scenarios. Developing a vaccine that targets one or more of these features may effectively combat tuberculosis, which remains a major global health threat.

