Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 18:50 Hits: 3

A study indicates that antibiotics, which kill bacteria, boost the abundance of gut fungal microbiota. The phenomenon can be a contributing factor in the long-term adverse effects of antibiotics, such as inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220429145038.htm