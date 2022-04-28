Model pinpoints glaciers at risk of collapse due to climate change

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 16:54 Hits: 4

Glaciologists focus on what happens at the front of glaciers that terminate in the ocean as the key to whether a glacier will speed up or slow down. Yet with global warming, meltwater is becoming increasingly important, seeping underneath and lubricating flow. A statistician included this effect in glacier flow models, concluding that the thickest and fastest moving glaciers will respond most rapidly to basal lubrication and are most vulnerable to sudden collapse.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220428125451.htm