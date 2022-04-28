The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Model pinpoints glaciers at risk of collapse due to climate change

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Glaciologists focus on what happens at the front of glaciers that terminate in the ocean as the key to whether a glacier will speed up or slow down. Yet with global warming, meltwater is becoming increasingly important, seeping underneath and lubricating flow. A statistician included this effect in glacier flow models, concluding that the thickest and fastest moving glaciers will respond most rapidly to basal lubrication and are most vulnerable to sudden collapse.

