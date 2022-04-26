The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cellular regeneration therapy restores damaged liver tissue faster than ever

Mammals can't typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states -- allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The results reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, leading to better liver tissue regeneration in mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426153653.htm

