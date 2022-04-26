Cellular regeneration therapy restores damaged liver tissue faster than ever

Category: Climate Hits: 2Mammals can't typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states -- allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The results reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, leading to better liver tissue regeneration in mice.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220426153653.htm