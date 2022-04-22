The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Water processing: Light helps degrade hormones

Micropollutants in water often are hormones that accumulate in the environment and may have negative impacts on humans and animals. Researchers have now developed a process for the photocatalytic degradation of these pollutants when they flow through polymer membranes. Irradiation with light triggers a chemical reaction, as a result of which steroid hormones are degraded on the membranes coated with titanium dioxide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220422094315.htm

