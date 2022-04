Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 19:16 Hits: 0

In proof-of-concept experiments, scientists say they have successfully cultivated human muscle stem cells capable of renewing themselves and repairing muscle tissue damage in mice, potentially advancing efforts to treat muscle injuries and muscle-wasting disorders in people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220420151643.htm