Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:21 Hits: 1

Geoengineering the climate would have massive repercussions for the health of billions of people at risk of malaria who live in tropical countries, according to a new finding. This is the first assessment of how geoengineering the climate could impact the burden of infectious diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220420092126.htm