Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preeclampsia

An analysis of health and dietary data for more than 8,500 pregnant women found that greater adherence to a Mediterranean-style eating plan was associated with a lower risk of preeclampsia, which is a pregnancy complication characterized by severe high blood pressure that can be serious or even fatal for both mother and child. The reduction in risk of preeclampsia was greatest among Black women -- a population at high risk for preeclampsia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220420092129.htm

