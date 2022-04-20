When severe infection causes long-term mood disorders: A promising avenue to prevent mental illness following a transient infection

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Scientists used pharmacogenetic techniques to identify a dedicated neural circuit comprising the central nucleus of the amygdala and the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis. The activation of this circuit in the first few hours of sepsis induces anxious behavior two weeks after the infection has cleared. This behavior observed in mice mimics the post-traumatic stress disorder observed in patients recovering from sepsis.

