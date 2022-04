Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 13:46 Hits: 3

Mark McReynolds’ nurdle hunters scour the sands for a tiny pollutant most beachgoers don’t even know exists.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2022/0419/Meet-the-nurdle-hunter-combing-the-beach-for-hidden-pollution?icid=rss