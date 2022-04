Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 April 2022

Researchers have discovered a novel way to combine curcumin -- the substance in turmeric -- and gold nanoparticles to create an electrode that requires 100 times less energy to efficiently convert ethanol into electricity.

