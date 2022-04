Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 17:11 Hits: 0

A new study compares the accumulation of mutations across many animal species and has shed new light on decades-old questions about the role of these genetic changes in ageing and cancer. Researchers found that despite huge variation in lifespan and size, different animal species end their natural life with similar numbers of genetic changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220413131155.htm