Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 16:50 Hits: 1

Mathematicians have developed statistical methods that lay the framework for the crucial first step of determining whether there are any linkages between exposures and health outcomes from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which is considered the largest marine oil spill in the history of the U.S.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220414125026.htm