Published on Friday, 15 April 2022

Scientists explore microbial communities flourishing in leachate, a liquid percolating through solid waste in a landfill. They find that the composition and behavior of specific microbes found in arid landfills, like those in Arizona, are distinct from similar communities in more subtropical or temperate climates. Microbial composition also differs depending on the age of the landfill deposits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220415124716.htm