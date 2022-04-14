Introducing Matthew Green, DeSmog’s Global Investigations Editor

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 22:02 Hits: 1

DeSmog is excited to welcome Matthew Green as our Global Investigations Editor.

Matthew joins DeSmog from Reuters, where he has covered climate and environmental stories for the past four years — with a particular focus on the intersection between the climate crisis, finance, and the energy transition.

In 2018, he reported from West Africa, Borneo, and Norway for Reuters’ Ocean Shock project on the impact of climate change on marine communities, sharing a prize for explanatory journalism from the Society of Environmental Journalists.

Prior to that, Green spent 14 years as an international correspondent for Reuters and the Financial Times, reporting from countries across Africa, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and covering the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

As Global Investigations Editor, Matthew will lead DeSmog’s efforts to cover the global climate crisis, energy politics, and the struggles for environmental justice through a more international lens. This is a new position at DeSmog, designed to reflect our growing ambition to expand our investigative capacity beyond the geographies we’re known to report on, as well as to connect dots in our reporting on issues and stakeholders that are relevant on multiple continents.

As the fossil fuel industry continues to ignore the science and ramp up oil and gas production in areas of the world with little investigative journalism capacity, DeSmog aspires to fill the void, both through our expertise in climate denial and industry misinformation, and by forming relationships with local journalists and sources. Matthew will help us achieve this bold vision.

Our team of investigative journalists and researchers is thrilled to have Matthew join us as we continue DeSmog’s 16-year mission of Clearing the PR Pollution.

Please follow Matthew on Twitter, and any tips or advice as he embarks on this journey with us.