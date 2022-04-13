Rotating blue laser light reveals unimagined dynamics in living cells

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 20:18 Hits: 4

When cities transform into a colorful world of lights as darkness falls, it's often only possible to estimate their contours, which depending on the perspective can draw the attention to key details or trivia. In fluorescence microscopy, biological cells are marked with fluorescent dyes and excited to luminesce in specific areas by optical switches- like a city at night. However, this light is usually too faint for small, rapid objects, or even goes out after a while. This is known as 'fluorescence bleaching.' Now, researchers have developed a new way to make the smallest objects clearly visible without fluorescence. In this way, cellular structures or virus-sized particles can be observed 100 to 1,000 times longer, ten to 100-times faster and with almost doubled resolution than with fluorescence microscopy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220413161812.htm