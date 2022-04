Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 21:09 Hits: 0

A combined study of genetics and skeletal remains show that the switch from primarily hunting, gathering and foraging to farming about 12,000 years ago in Europe may have had negative health effects as indicated by shorter than expected heights in the earliest farmers, according to an international team of researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407170927.htm